Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,450,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,206 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.