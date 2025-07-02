Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 11,712 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.19% of Select Water Solutions worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.