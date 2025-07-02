Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 422 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walt Disney
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of DIS opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
