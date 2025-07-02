Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $538.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

