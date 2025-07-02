Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $572.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.89. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

