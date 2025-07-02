Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys Shares of 573,255 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 573,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,070,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 2.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

