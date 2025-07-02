Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 11,464 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,048,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 388,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSTE

About Caesarstone

(Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.