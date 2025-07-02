Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. 812,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

