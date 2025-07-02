Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,247 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,599.86. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $181.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,055. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $183.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

