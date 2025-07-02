Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 604,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

