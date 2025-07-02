Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,281 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $11.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. 1,563,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

