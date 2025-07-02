Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 103 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.96. 304,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.37. The firm has a market cap of $497.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $304.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

