Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,298 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 309.5% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 6.6%

IFRA traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 947,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,683. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

