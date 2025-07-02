Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $8.80 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 188,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.3% during the first quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:WM opened at $226.30 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.