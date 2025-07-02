Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $793.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $867.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $878.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $965.55.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

