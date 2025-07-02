Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 62,653 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises 3.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Steger sold 5,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $236,482.36. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,415.88. The trade was a 31.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

