Instrumental Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 35,221 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,717,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

