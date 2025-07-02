AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 6,884,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 12,388,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $147,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $717,950. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,107.28. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 803,240 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 36.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 49,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

