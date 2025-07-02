Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0%

Blackstone stock opened at $151.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

