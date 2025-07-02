Barclays Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $45.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

Centene stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,039 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Centene by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 925,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 270,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

