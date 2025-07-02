CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,950,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,632,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

