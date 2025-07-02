Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $66.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $421.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $425.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

