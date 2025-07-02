JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Trimmed by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

