Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

