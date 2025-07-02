AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Raised by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.3% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.