Arlington Trust Co LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 54.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.23. 135,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

