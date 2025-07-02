Mainstream Capital Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $283.38. 36,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,969. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $284.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

