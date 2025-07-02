Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

