Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 1,301.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,234,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,803 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 9.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $28,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Confluent by 2,458.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 22,112.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $678,799.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,169,876 shares in the company, valued at $25,655,380.68. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,956. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,669 shares of company stock worth $12,637,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 206,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,012. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

