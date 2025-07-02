Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 201,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. 1,850,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,230,609. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.