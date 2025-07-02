Arlington Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.86. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.