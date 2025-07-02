Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14,268.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,663,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,608 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,322,000 after acquiring an additional 625,008 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,027,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,454,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DUK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,270. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.