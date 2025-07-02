Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,557,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

