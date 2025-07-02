Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 115,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 44,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 410,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. 21,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

