Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $11.55 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 3.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 4,220,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,236. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
