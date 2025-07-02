iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 0.5% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 802,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,323,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 728,205 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 469,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 464,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,233. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

