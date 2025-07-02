Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the quarter. Radware accounts for about 1.0% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Radware by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 8,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Radware’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

