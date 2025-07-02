Detalus Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,742 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.