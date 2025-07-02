Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.