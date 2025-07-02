Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after buying an additional 285,803 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CARR opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

