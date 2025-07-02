SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,946,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

