American Capital Advisory LLC Buys 21,963 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.3% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.