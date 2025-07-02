American Capital Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Capital Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 27.4% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $546.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.17. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

