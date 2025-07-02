Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 160.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 101.9% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $968.57 billion, a PE ratio of 165.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

