Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 600 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $79,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

