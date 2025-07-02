Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Announces Earnings Results

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Augmentum Fintech had a return on equity of 62.05% and a net margin of 956.37%.

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of LON AUGM opened at GBX 99 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.12. Augmentum Fintech has a 52-week low of GBX 66.55 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 124 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £166.84 million and a PE ratio of 0.94.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of 26 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and Anyfin.

