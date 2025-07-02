Utz Brands (UTZ) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Utz Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Utz Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75 Utz Brands Competitors 709 3414 3724 153 2.42

Utz Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.69, indicating a potential upside of 35.15%. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 18.50%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.41 billion $15.97 million 40.90 Utz Brands Competitors $8.09 billion $399.01 million 24.43

This table compares Utz Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Utz Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Utz Brands. Utz Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Utz Brands has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands 1.94% 8.05% 4.14% Utz Brands Competitors -3.77% -16.96% 1.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Utz Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Utz Brands pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Utz Brands has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Utz Brands beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.