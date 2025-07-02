Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) versus Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Financial Comparison

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marine Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pool has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Products has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Pool pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marine Products pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pool pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marine Products pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pool has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

This table compares Pool and Marine Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $5.31 billion 2.14 $434.33 million $10.66 28.32 Marine Products $236.55 million 1.28 $17.85 million $0.42 20.69

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Products. Marine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 7.77% 30.11% 11.47% Marine Products 6.84% 12.05% 8.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pool and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 5 3 0 2.38 Marine Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pool presently has a consensus target price of $342.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Marine Products has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.94%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pool is more favorable than Marine Products.

Summary

Pool beats Marine Products on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

