Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15,600.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $964,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,034,210. This represents a 12.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,820. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK opened at $309.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

