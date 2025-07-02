Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,516 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $113,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

